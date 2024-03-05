The Boys season 4 teaser is an ominous reference from Gen V that'll "make your head pop"

Warning: spoilers for Gen V below!

A new teaser has dropped for The Boys season 4 – and it's particularly terrifying if you've seen all eight episodes of Gen V.

The official Twitter account for The Boys has released a one-minute campaign ad featuring none other than Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Though this isn't the first time The Boys has released a Neuman-centered campaign ad, there's something a bit more sinister about this one in particular.

The Boys season 3 ended with Neuman becoming Robert Singer's running mate. In the campaign ad, she makes a point to tell the public that "Supe Lives Matter," but if you've seen Gen V...you know she doesn't believe that. Gen V, the spin-off, takes place between season 3 and season 4.

In the Gen V finale, Neuman makes off with a virus that specifically kills supes – and in a slow, painful, and agonizing way – and has every intention to use it. She even goes so far as to murder the doctor who created it. Supe lives do not matter to Victoria Neuman – and we're about to see that unfold in The Boys season 4.

The first trailer for season 4 hit the internet in December, having been long delayed due to the WGA strike. We'll likely get – at the very least – one more trailer before things kick off in June.

The Boys season 4 is set to hit Prime Video on June 13, 2024, with the first three episodes in tow. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.