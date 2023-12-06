The Boys Mexico spin-off producer teases the upcoming show: "We can do something very interesting"

The Boys: Mexico seems to be going ahead after executive producer Gael García Bernal gave an update. The series, which was recently announced, will mark the third spin-off of the superhero satire, after Gen V and Diabolical.

Speaking to Variety, Bernal explained that he couldn’t say much about the project, which he is producing alongside Andor star Diego Luna. "I’m very excited about what we can do because we can do something very interesting in Latin America," he said to the publication, offering the smallest of teases.

Very little is known about the spin-off currently, other than that Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is supposedly involved in helming the script. It’s also thought that it will be a Spanish-language program, although Amazon Studios has yet to comment.

The Boys has a lot on its plate at the moment with a second season planned for the college-set spin-off Gen V as well as a fourth season of the main show on the way. Recently, Prime Video released a trailer for The Boys season 4, which sees Homelander make a bloody return and the first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character in the show.

The new season will be released in 2024, but a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. While we wait for that one, theories have been in overdrive, including what Black Noir’s return might mean as well as what A-Train was looking at in Homelander’s office.

