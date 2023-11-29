The Boys Mexico spin-off is in the works, and Andor’s Diego Luna is reportedly involved

The Boys cinematic universe is getting bigger, at least according to an exciting new report. A Mexico-based spin-off is apparently in the works at Prime Video, and it’s got some very exciting names attached to it.

Per Variety, the new project will be set in the wild and bloody superhero universe and take place in Mexico City. Blue Beetle scribe Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is down to write with The Boys creator Erik Kripke down to executive produce. That’s not all either, Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna, and Werewolf By Night’s Gael Garcia Bernal are in talks to executive produce under their La Corriente del Golfo production company.

Not much else is known at this stage, but it would mark the third spin-off in The Boys universe. Animated show Diabolical was the first and the live-action series Gen V was the second. The latter earned rave reviews for Prime Video and tied into the main show in a very interesting way with the Gen V finale leading straight into The Boys season 4. If this new show follows the same trend then it seems likely that there could be lots of crossover in the future.

Next up in The Boys universe is the show’s fourth season, and while we don’t know too much about what will happen yet, there have been some first looks released by Prime Video. These show Billy Butcher and Homelander surrounded by confetti at what might be a campaign rally for Victoria Neuman’s ongoing political campaign.

For more, here's our guide to all of the other new superhero movies on the way.