The Boys stars are lining up to star in Gen V season 2, and it would be a perfect crossover

The Boys season 4 may be just around the corner, but several stars of the superhero show are already petitioning for their next projects. Both Karen Fukuhara and Erin Moriarty shared their hopes to make it into Gen V season 2.

The Boys’ college-set spin-off first was released earlier this year and saw several cameos from the main cast, including Homelander, Billy Butcher, and Soldier Boy. Now that it has been picked up for a second season, some other cast members are hoping they get to make an appearance.

Speaking to The Direct, both Kimiko star Fukuhara and Starlight actor Moriarty shared their hopes. "Yes, I've already talked to [Eric] Kripke about it," Fukuhara said. "I don't know how, but I think Frenchie and Kimiko need to make an appearance somehow. I mean, they must be on a mission somewhere in that world, right?"

Meanwhile, Moriarty added: "First of all, hell yes, I would love to be in [Gen V]. But second of all, I'm all for, like [Eric Kripke] is gonna sprinkle in those characters, not just cause. Not just to get people to watch it. It's never going to be arbitrary. It's going to be purposeful, right? And I just hope that some characters follow suit perhaps with either the vigilante component and like sticking it to the man or something Starlight-esque where they [rebel] in a similar way..."

We’ve got to admit, we would love to see some of these characters appear in a second season of the spin-off. As Moriarty mentions, it feels like both Starlight and Kimiko would have similar ideals to some of the Gen V characters. And after the season finale saw them locked up, they’re going to need all the help they can get.

