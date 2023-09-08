The Boys star Chace Crawford to return as The Deep in Gen V

Chace Crawford is reprising his role from The Boys (and hopefully no dolphins will be hurt in the process).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Crawford is set to cameo as The Deep in Gen V. Kevin Moskowitz, aka The Deep, is an Aquaman-style antagonist and has also been lovingly referred to by various supes as Fish Dick, Fish Boy, and Gill Tits. He can breathe underwater and communicate with sea creatures (which is probably why he had a love affair with both a squid and a dolphin).

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series will run concurrently with the currently postponed season 4 of The Boys, and The Seven’s speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne) are all set to make cameos.

Gen V is based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – which has been described as a parody of both the X-Men in general and the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters - and sees a brand new crop of supes attend a supe-only college known as Goldokin University.

The cast includes Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Daniel Isn't Real), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and Alexander Calvert (Supernatural).

Gen V is set to hit Prime Video on September 29. For more, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video you should stream right now or our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.