The Boys cast hint that Black Noir will play a big role in season 2

The Boys delivered pretty much everything we could’ve asked of a superhero series last summer: buckets of blood, bombs entering you-know-where, and a killer ending. But there’s still one super-powered elephant in the room – who is Black Noir? The Boys season 2 might just hold the answers to that, as the cast tease at what to expect from Vought’s mysterious masked vigilante.

“You’re going to love what’s coming up for Black Noir. It’s so good,” Karl Urban told fans during The Boys panel at the C2E2 Expo (via ComicBook.com). For reference, Noir – played by Nathan Mitchell – has no lines of dialogue, no real action scenes to speak of, and we never see his face throughout the entirety of the first season

Thankfully, Urban suggests that we’ll find out more about him, as well as what sounds like a major part he’ll have to play during the season’s most climactic moments: “He's thread very well through the whole series and culminates in some diabolical action which I can't get too specific about at this point. And you may even find out what his Kryptonite is."

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight on the Amazon show, adds “He’s terrifying,” while Homelander himself, Anthony Starr, even goes as far as saying, “I think of all the characters from season two, I think they probably wrote to him the strongest in season two in my opinion. Black Noir is like a fucking force in season two.”

Strong praise indeed for the only member of The Seven not to play his hand so far. But when he does, expect it to be one of season 2’s biggest talking points. Do yourself a favour: don’t Google and read ahead to what Black Noir does in the comics. You can thank me later.

