How The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 ending sets up The Mandalorian season 3

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 ending wasn’t just setting the stage for an epic finale on Tatooine. Look a little further beyond the immediate aftermath of you-know-who’s choice and there are clear indicators on how this Chapter is setting up multiple plot threads for The Mandalorian season 3.

Major spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 follow. If you haven’t seen the new episode, turn away now!

The Book of Boba Fett: Baby Yoda / Grogu's choice

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 ending features two major moments: Grogu’s choice between Jedi and Mandalorian, and Cad Bane’s assault on the Marshal and his deputy in the newly-christened Freetown.

While the latter is likely going to be resolved – at least partially – very soon, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Grogu’s choice left hanging until The Mandalorian season 3 rolls around.

For now, Grogu has a binary choice: take the lightsaber and stay with Luke as a Padawan-in-training, or take Din’s chainmail and become versed in The Way as a Mandalorian.

How this affects The Mandalorian season 3 all hinges on when we see the decision made. If Grogu and Luke don’t show up again in The Book of Boba Fett, the opening episodes of the new Mandalorian season will surely revolve around Grogu’s inner conflict.

If Grogu stays with Luke, that almost entirely severs his relationship with Din. If he goes with Mando then Luke will have to look elsewhere for students for his Jedi school – including a certain Ben Solo, AKA Kylo Ren. Our money’s on the latter, given how Luke’s journey turns out. It's also a fascinating addition to Luke Skywalker's lore. By the time The Last Jedi takes place, he's definitively on the outs with the more traditional teachings of the Order. Here, if anything, he's a little too conservative and wants someone who will be all-in on Jedi training.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

For now, though, Din has his own issues to contend with. The Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane has made the leap to live-action as The Syndicate’s gunslinger-in-chief. Expect the two to cross paths as Boba Fett brings the fight to The Syndicate in Mos Eisley – and potentially kickstart a rivalry that could roll on to The Mandalorian season 3. After all, there’s almost no chance Dave Filoni introduces a beloved character if he’s not going to stick around for the long haul.

Twin threats of Cad Bane and Moff Gideon (who we know is currently being interrogated by the Republic) would certainly up the ante. We even know Mando’s next destination in The Mandalorian season 3. The Book of Boba Fett’s fifth episode saw Din being directed to the "living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore" by the Armorer after forgoing The Way and its tenets.

Away from Grogu, Din’s narrative surely now centers on his own dilemma with the hardline teachings of The Watch, as well as him being the inheritor of the Darksaber. Whether a certain little green guy will be by his side remains to be seen.

Within the space of a few episodes, The Book of Boba Fett has effectively become The Mandalorian season 3, episode 0. Lingering questions from past seasons – such as Grogu’s training – are in the process of being answered, Mando’s next adventures are being mapped out, new villains are being introduced, and The Book of Boba Fett is emotionally preparing us for at least one goodbye in The Mandalorian season 3. Not bad going for a spin-off.

What's next for Star Wars? Find out what's coming to the big screen with our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.