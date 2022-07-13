The best Prime Day deals for Stranger Things fans that'd make Eddie proud

Yes, the event is normally reserved for laptop offers and Kindles, but there are actually some great Prime Day deals for Stranger Things fans as well. And considering the gaping hole the show's absence has left in our hearts, we're more than happy to bring a bit of Hawkins home for less.

To begin with, cool Stranger Things Funko POP figures are reduced in honor of the Amazon sale - you can get a diorama of Eleven for $20.99 at Amazon (was $29.99) (opens in new tab). Next, a starter set for Dungeons and Dragons - the game the gang are so obsessed with - is also on offer for $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $19.99. It's a great way into D&D, so we can't recommend it enough in today's Prime Day deals for Stranger Things fans.

It's the same story with the Hellfire Club t-shirt. Screen-accurate tees like this have been selling like hotcakes and are pretty hard to get hold of, so grab this one ASAP while it's reduced for $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Let's get started, shall we? You'll find the best Prime Day deals for Stranger Things fans below (including some of the best Stranger Things merch), along with some more offers further down the page.

Prime Day deals for Stranger Things fans

Funko POP Deluxe - Eleven | $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - If you ask us, this might be the best Funko POP for Stranger Things out there. As well as combining El's iconic costume and pose from season one, it features a little scene with the Christmas lights Joyce and Will used to communicate. It's been cheaper before, but that's still a good price overall considering the usual MSRP of $30.



Alphabet t-shirt | $25.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - This is one of the few Stranger Things tees we've seen on sale for the Prime Day deals, and it just so happens to be one of the better ones. So far as we can tell, that's the cheapest it's ever been. Sizes medium and X-large are $11.99, while small, large, and XX-large are $12.99.



Demogorgon building kit | $18.89 $15.11 at Amazon

Save $3 - Is this a shameless rip off of the Lego BrickHeadz Demogorgon? Absolutely. But hey, this one is still awesome and will look great on your shelf. It's never been cheaper, either.



Hawkins '85 t-shirt | $25.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - All sizes of this tee from small to X-large are heavily discounted by 50% as part of the Prime Day deals for Stranger Things fans.



D&D Starter Set | $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon

Save 34% - Want to try out Dungeons and Dragons? There are plenty of beginner kits out there (and a new one is due at the end of July), but this still gets our vote as the best starter set. Besides including a good adventure that contains all the classic fantasy elements you could want, it features a bite-size version of the rulebook, pre-generated characters, maps, and dice.



Mindflayer Accessory Pouch | $16 $13.75 at Amazon

Save $2 - Is this a pencil case by any other name? Absolutely. Is it still awesome. For sure. Based on the crayon drawing Will makes in season two (not to mention the art of a certain other season four character...), it's a cool but practical bit of merch.



Alphabet lights drawstring backpack | $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - This is an exclusive Prime member deal, so you won't be able to get your hands on it unless you're signed up to Amazon's service. Besides the main bag, it also includes a smaller zipped washbag.



Stranger Things Hellfire Club pencil case | $16 $14.86 at Amazon

Save $1 - Is this not just perfect for school or holding your pencils and pens for D&D? Yup, it is. Again, we know that's not a massive saving. But hey, a little can go a long way.



D&D Player's Handbook | $49.95 $22.95 at Amazon

Save 55% - After you've gotten the hang of the core basic rules, the D&D Player's Handbook is your next essential purchase. It includes everything you need to know about the game, and many of the gang have 80s versions of this book.



Floaty pens | $13 $11.51 at Amazon

Save $1 - It's another small saving, but it's on a cool novelty that makes for a fun gift. These ones represent the Hawkins basketball team and the Hellfire Club.



D&D Dungeon Master's Guide | $49.95 $27.97 at Amazon

Save 44% - You can follow in Eddie Munson's footsteps by running your own D&D games with this book, now significantly reduced in the Prime Day deals. It's an amazing source of inspiration for Dungeons and Dragons and fiction worldbuilding, so we recommend taking a look.



