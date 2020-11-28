Don't miss out on the best Cyber Monday Lego deals 2020

The Cyber Monday Lego deals will present further opportunity to build yourself some awesome sets and grow your Lego collection with unique, cool and brand new designs. There'll be a continuation of Lego offers on sets, from Star Wars to Marvel, and everything else you can think of. The Cyber Monday lego deals will enable you to get it for less with price-cuts, discounts and bargains galore - if you can find it and know where to look. That's where we come in as we can guide you to the best Cyber Monday Lego deals and you'll soon be hauling hundreds of bricks and minifigs into your homes for Christmas.

We've assembled all the best Cyber Monday Lego deals we could find all right here, in one place, and we're updating as much as possible as more Cyber Monday deals roll in. Though it's named for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the savings themselves tend to run for much more than a single day - you may want to bookmark this page and check back in regularly to be sure you're catching as many deals as possible. If you see something you need to have, make sure to move fast - the online shopping is extra fierce this year.

Let's get down to it, shall we? You can find all the best Lego Cyber Monday deals below at the lowest prices.

Today's best deals

Cyber Monday Lego deals - Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

Now that The Mandalorian season 2 is finally here on the Disney Plus streaming service, there's going to be a lot of interest in getting collectibles based on the show and the films that inspired it. Luckily, the Lego Cyber Monday deals have us covered with more than a few offers.

Not that the only good offers are on Mando kits. You can get big discounts for sets spanning the entire movie saga and beyond, including the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing starfighters.

For more, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Star Wars Lego.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack | $15 $11.99 at Amazon US / £12.97 at Amazon UK

You don't mess with a Mandalorian. Or four of them, for that matter - even when they're in adorable minifig form. This set is based on the iconic shootout during the show's first season where the Mando's allies... well, we don't want to spoil it.

Lego Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Duel on Mustafar | $20 $15.99 at Amazon US / £28 at Amazon UK

The Cyber Monday Lego deals are offering us another doozy - the duel on the lava-planet of Mustafar between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi that left the former a burned up crisp with unresolved anger issues.

Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder | $30 $23.99 at Amazon US / £24.99 at Amazon UK

Relive the beginning of a Star Wars: A New Hope and hitch a ride on Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder with this great offer on an updated Lego Star Wars set. In what will no doubt make for a fantastic gift this Christmas for anyone Star Wars fan, the set includes mini-figures of Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and an armed Jawa with a buildable cave hideaway. Complete with a detailed Landspeeder, it even includes Luke's tiny little macrobinoculars.

Lego BrickHeads Mandalorian and Baby Yoda | $19.95 at Amazon US / £17.97 £14 at Amazon UK

This is much too cute to pass up. A dinky LEGO BrickHeadz Baby Yoda? It's freakin' adorable. It also has adjustable ears. Come on. Try and tell us it's not just a little bit cute. Although the US listing doesn't have a discount yet, we're hoping it will soon as a part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Lego Star Wars Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor | $30 $24 at Amazon US / £24.97 at Amazon UK

You can recreate the opening scenes of Revenge of the Sith with this Anakin Skywalker starfighter set, and for less than normal - it has a good chunk shaved off its price at Amazon US right now for the Cyber Monday Lego deals. A great gift for prequel fans.

Lego Star Wars Pasaana Speeder Chase | $40 $23.99 at Amazon US / £60 £50.69 at Amazon UK

The speeder chase on Pasaana was one of the Rise of Skywalker's standout moments, and this set pays homage to it with the First Order Stormtroopers chasing down Rey and BB-8. The perfect price for a gift. Irritatingly, it's hugely overpriced at Amazon UK despite the Cyber Monday Lego deals. We wouldn't suggest picking it up there at the moment - you're better off waiting until it inevitably drops in cost again.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett helmet | $60 $47.99 at Amazon US / £53.95 at Amazon UK

Boba Fett is hands-down one of the coolest characters in Star Wars, and now you can immortalize him in Lego form with this little keepsake of his helmet. We don't know how long this - and other - Lego Cyber Monday deals will last, though, so move quickly if you want to take advantage of it.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet | $60 $47.99 at Amazon US / £54.97 at Amazon UK

It's tricky to think of a more memorable symbol of Star Wars than the humble Stormtrooper helmet. This set allows you to create a keepsake version for your shelf or your desk, and it's got a bit of money knocked off the sticker thanks to the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.95 at Amazon US / £70 £61.95 at Amazon UK

The Child - or Baby Yoda, as it's been affectionately called by fans - is one of the best things to come out of Star Wars in years, and you can get a Lego set commemorating him with this adorable kit. It's also a little bit less than normal in the UK thanks to the Cyber Monday Lego deals. Hooray!

Lego Star Wars Poe Dameron's X-Wing | $89.95 at Amazon US / £90 £74.23 at Amazon UK

Poe's X-Wing fighter from The Rise of Skywalker is currently on sale in the UK as a part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals, and it's a very handsome set. This kit features the starfighter in its iconic orange and white with adjustable wings, stud and spring-loaded shooters, and some retractable landing gear for added pizazz. Don't forget a miniature Poe and And of course a little Poe and R2-D2 to boot.

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren Shuttle Starship | $130 $103.99 at Amazon US / £100 £86.95 at Amazon UK

Kylo Ren's personal shuttlecraft is one of the more iconic ships from the new Star Wars trilogy, and you can pick up yours here for a discount during the Cyber Monday Lego deals if you live in the UK or US. Considering the fact that it's a very cool kit, that's good news indeed.

Lego Star Wars Slave 1 | $120 $106.87 at Amazon US / £168 at Amazon UK

Boba Fett's iconic starship is available for a little bit less than normal at Amazon US. OK, so it's not a massive cut. But realistically, any money off a highly sought-after kit like this is worth considering. Sadly, the UK equivalent hasn't had a discount for the Cyber Monday Lego deals. If anything, it seems a whole lot more expensive than it should do, and we suspect it's been artificially inflated. We would suggest waiting as a result if you're buying from the UK - it's probably going to drop in price again soon. Well, hopefully.

Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon | £159.99 at Amazon US / £150 £139.99 at Amazon UK

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is on offer right now via Amazon in the UK, and they can save £15 on the kit if they're quick. We're hopeful that the US will see another price cut soon, but for now we'd recommend holding fire until it's had another discount. Hopefully it'll get one before the Cyber Monday Lego deals are over.

Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander | $200 $149.95 at Amazon US / £180 £172.95 at Amazon UK

This kit allows you to teach kids big and small how to code. Oh, and you're using R2-D2 to do it! The Boost Droid Commander set lets you build and control your very own R2, Gonk, and Mouse droids, and doing so is a lot of fun. It'll likely be a winner on Christmas Day, so grab it while it's cheaper with the Lego Cyber Monday deals.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT (with six minifigures, speeder bike, and more) | £140 £93 at Argos

Get this amazing 34cm-tall model for a third off. Considering how expensive it is normally, that's a pretty significant discount. As such, we don't expect it to last for too long. Move fast if you want to avoid disappointment!

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | £659 £519.99 at John Lewis

This is an absolute monster of a Lego set, and it has a price tag to match. However, it has also received a fairly hefty price cut at John Lewis to bring the cost down. It has over 4,000 pieces to go with a cool mini Tantive IV, the ship from the opening of a New Hope that was being pursued by a Star Destroyer just like this one.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar | $50 at Amazon US / £36 at Amazon UK

Update: This has suddenly shot up in price because it's only available through other sellers on Amazon, so we'd hold fire for now until it's a bit cheaper. We hope it'll come down again during the Cyber Monday Lego deals!

Get a head start on the Christmas festivities with this Lego Star Wars advent calendar, featuring a D-O in a Santa hat and Darth Vader in a cosy Xmas sweater. It's adorable, and includes a minifig or vehicle behind every door. Annoyingly, it seems to have leapt up in price in the UK - it's a good tenner more expensive than it was last week. Hopefully it'll get discounted again before long.

Cyber Monday Lego deals - Super Mario

(Image credit: Nintendo / Lego)

There's a lot of buzz that the Mario Lego sets could be one of the most popular Christmas gifts this year. With that in mind, it's definitely worth keeping your eyes peeled for any discounts before they're all sold out.

That's why we've gathered up the most tempting reductions here. If any offers appear in the Cyber Monday Lego deals, you'll find them below - including the Starter Set and most of the expansions. Because our bargain-hunting software is also updated every 30 minutes or so, you know you're getting the most up to date offers.

For more, don't forget to check in with our guide to the best Lego Super Mario deals.

Cyber Monday Lego deals - Harry Potter

(Image credit: Lego)

There are plenty of offers in the Cyber Monday Lego deals, but some of the most eye-catching are from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. We've rounded up a list of the best ones below, and will keep adding to it as we draw closer to the sales event itself.

Want more Potter goodness? Take a look at our guide to the best Harry Potter merch.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $40 $29.96 at Amazon US / £25 £19 at Amazon UK

If you'd prefer something a little more Harry Potter-themed for your advent calendar this year, you can also get one featuring the Wizarding World in Lego form via the Cyber Monday Lego deals. 24 different minifigs or items can be found behind this set's 24 doors. You never know what you'll get next!

Lego Harry Potter Quidditch Match | $40 $23.99 at Target / From £50 at Amazon UK

Take to the Quidditch pitch with this fun - and very affordable - set that's dropped in price for the Cyber Monday Lego deals. This one gets you the stands, goals, and various minifigs including Harry, Hermione, and Snape.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow | $70 $48.99 at Kohl's / £60 £52.95 at Amazon UK

Poor Whomping Willow. It was just minding its own business when a dirty great flying car was crashed into it. Rude. Anyway, you can even the score with this set that's been discounted in the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $40 $32 at Amazon US / £35 £29.99 at Amazon UK

You can save a good chunk of cash on this cool Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus set thanks to the Lego Cyber Monday deals. This kit allows you to create your own 3-level Knight Bus with hinged door, removable roof, and - of course - Stan Shunpike, Ernie Prang, and Harry Potter to go with it.

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive | $70 $55.99 at Amazon US / £65 £51.99 at Amazon

This Lego replica of 4 Privet Drive gets you Harry's iconic childhood house to go with a very nice Ford Anglia in miniature. You're also getting the Dursley family, Dobby, Aunt Petunia, Harry, Ron, and Hedwig as minifigs. It may not have been a happy home for the boy wizard, but it makes for a great Lego set as part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express | $80 $63.99 at Amazon US / £75 £64.99 at Amazon UK

All aboard the Hogwarts Express... in miniature form. This Cyber Monday Lego deal saves you a good amount on the famous Harry Potter train, and it comes with removable side panels and a roof so you can set up the minifigs (including a Dementor) inside. What's more, you even get your own Platform 9¾. Awesome.

Cyber Monday Lego deals - Marvel

(Image credit: Lego)

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday Lego deal that's more superhero-themed, you'll be pleased to hear that there are plenty of Lego Marvel deals to be had this Cyber Monday season. We'll be updating this as we find more too.

Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hulkbuster | $40 $31.99 at Amazon US / £35 £27.99 at Amazon UK

Save 20% on this lovely Hulkbuster figure, which is completely poseable and surprisingly cute for a mean destroying machine. It features Iron Man in battle with some A.I.M goons, an organisation you'll recognise if you played the recent Avengers video game.

Lego Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet | $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon US / £84.99 at Amazon UK

With a minifigure cockpit, passenger compartment, stud shooters, , and more, there's plenty of play to be had from this Lego Marvel Avengers Quinjet set - now $24 off in the US for the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Cyber Monday Lego deals - the best of the rest

(Image credit: Lego)

There are plenty of offers that don't necessarily fall into a neat category like Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Marvel, so if you're just looking for some general gift inspiration, these Cyber Monday Lego deals are for you. Be sure to check in for more discounts as we enter late November!

Lego Minecraft The End Battle | $20 $15.99 at Amazon US / From £18.58 at Amazon UK

Minecraft and Lego are like peanut butter and jelly - a match made in heaven. Or hell, seeing as we're talking about the nightmarish end-game stage this set is inspired by. A great and affordable addition to the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals | $58 $30 at Walmart

Sometimes the classics are the best, and this set certainly delivers. It provides the ability to build 10 animals including penguin, dinosaur, and unicorn (OK, so that one isn't a real animal) in different environments, and there are 1,500 different pieces. A lovely part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals. Sadly, it doesn't seem as easily available in the UK.

Lego Disney Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse | $50 $34.99 at Kohl's / From £45 at Amazon UK

This is definitely one of the prettier Lego sets we've seen so far while browsing the Cyber Monday Lego deals, and it's also had a lot knocked off at Kohl's in the US. We couldn't find any good offers in the UK right now, but we're hopeful that'll change soon enough.

Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake | $40 $30.65 at Amazon US / £39.99 at Amazon UK

You can currently save 20% in the Cyber Mondayy Lego deals with this Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake set thanks to the sales season, getting you the deadly pet of the sorceress Aspheera for less. This one challenges you to help Kai defeat the monster in the ultimate ninja battle.

Lego Creator Pirate Ship | $91.95 at Amazon US / £90 £71.99 at Amazon UK

This is one of the best Cyber Monday Lego deals so far - a rather large pirate ship. Although it hasn't had a discount in the US, it has been reduced in the UK. Happily, you can turn it into a cove or an inn if you don't fancy building the ship itself.

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty | $120 $95.99 at Amazon US / £88.99 at Amazon UK

It doesn't get more all-American than this. The Statue of Liberty set has well over 1,600 pieces, and it looks pretty magnificent once it's completed - you'll end up with a model over 17 inches high. A great offer in the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace | $80 $73.54 at Amazon US / £65 £62.33 at Amazon UK

You can pick up your own version of Elsa's icy castle with this offer on the Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace. It includes a translucent ice balcony, a kitchen with table and chairs, and even a three-carriage sleigh. Naturally, it comes with figures like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.



Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals 2020 feed. You can also check out the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, Cyber Monday gaming laptop offers, and Cyber Monday board game deals via our dedicated guides.