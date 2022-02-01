Robert Pattinson on The Batman: "People will be quite shocked at how different it is"

There are still a couple of weeks before The Batman reaches cinemas, but already we know that two spin-offs are in the works: one focused on the Gotham City Police Department, another on Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Speaking to Total Film for the new issue of the magazine, available this Thursday, Catwoman actor Zoe Kravitz doesn’t hide her excitement at the possibility of getting to explore her character further. "To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That’s a journey that I’m really interested in exploring. We haven’t quite seen that yet. We usually meet Catwoman, and it’s either a very quick transformation – an overnight thing – or she’s already there. And so to find the emotional journey that brings her to the place where she is making the choice to be this person, is what I’m really excited about."

And for Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, the idea of following up this film is something of a mind-boggler. "When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different, tonally, to the other movies," he says. "And it’s so strange, and kind of... It’s sad, and quite touching. It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards. I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘...and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is."

A different, strange, personal Batman? Sounds like we may need a few movies to get to the character's core... The Batman hits cinemas on March 4. For much more from Pattinson, Kravitz, and the rest of the star-studded cast, check out the brand new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves this Thursday, February 3.

