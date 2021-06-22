The Batman reportedly set to film reshoots with Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell

The Batman is back – and ready to film reshoots.

While production may have officially wrapped back in March, The Daily Record is reporting that the DC reboot is returning to Glasgow, the Scottish city previously used as a location for Gotham City.

A source close to the newspaper said: "It’s expected to be mainly reshoots being done, probably of some of the stunt scenes."

The pairing of Pattinson and Farrell is sure to set Bat-tongues wagging, however – especially if they share any action sequences or set-pieces together.

Farrell, you may remember, confused and confounded the internet during the initial trailer for The Batman that was released back at DC’s FanDome in August 2020.

His unrecognizable prosthetic-laden performance as The Penguin was the cherry on top of a cake that already featured Pattinson nailing his Batman voice and Matt Reeves bringing a dose of David Fincher-style noir detective drama to Gotham.

For the avoidance of doubt, it’s worth pointing out that The Batman undergoing reshoots is nothing to get concerned about. Big-budget movies typically block out some time to go back and film to chop and change things from the initial edit, or to tweak certain aspects of the movie. It certainly doesn’t point to troubles in production or major sweeping changes from the Reeves-directed release.

The Batman, which is set to be released next year, has had a new side to its villain – Paul Dano’s Riddler – leaked recently. Promo art shows a darker side to the cryptic character, including a leather mask that looks like something ripped out of a true-crime drama about serial killers.

The Batman’s previous filming exploits have also teased a little about what to expect from the upcoming movie. There are Easter eggs galore in one location, while there’s even a taste of a wintry Gotham in another series of set photos.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano, is set to be released on March 4, 2022. An HBO Max spinoff series centered on Gotham’s boys in blue is expected to follow suit.

