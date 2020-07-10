The Batman is getting its own spinoff series on HBO Max

The Batman isn't even out yet, but it's already getting its own HBO Max spinoff series.

According to Variety , the upcoming series is a drama set in the Gotham City police department that will exist in the same universe as the upcoming film. The Batman's director, Matt Reeves, and its producer, Dylan Clark, are both signed on as executive producers. Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter will write the series.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," says Reeves.

The series will expand upon the rampant corruption in Gotham City and extend beyond the world Reeves is creating with Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit. It's unclear if Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne or if Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon for the series.

"Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come," states HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. "This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film."

The Batman starring Pattinson, Wright, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, is set to release October 2021.