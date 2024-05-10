The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you're settling in for a weekend in front of the TV, you're in luck – there are plenty of new releases to add to your watch list. It's a bumper week for TV, too, with Ncuti Gatwa's first season of Doctor Who kicking off on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus and new sci-fi series Dark Matter, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, premiering on Apple TV Plus.

Also on Apple TV Plus is new docu-series Hollywood Con Queen, about a long-running scam targeting entertainment industry gig workers, while workplace sitcom Abbott Elementary's third season is finally available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus.

As for movies, The Beatles documentary Let It Be is available to watch for the first time in decades over on Disney Plus, while US audiences can catch wrestling drama The Iron Claw on Max and thriller Eileen on Hulu.

Doctor Who season 1

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: BBC iPlayer in the UK, Disney Plus in the US

After last year's Christmas special introduced us to Ncuti Gatwa's The Fifteenth Doctor and new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the duo are taking the TARDIS for a proper spin in a new season, the first to stream on Disney Plus outside of the UK. To make this brand new era official, the latest installment of the long-running sci-fi show is even being referred to as "season 1," and it's kicking off with an episode called 'Space Babies'. New episodes will drop every Friday on Disney Plus and at midnight on Saturday on BBC iPlayer.

Dark Matter

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus' latest new sci-fi show Dark Matter is based on the novel of the same name by Blake Crouch (who also wrote the book that Fox series Wayward Pines was based on) and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason, a professor and father who's abducted into an alternate version of his life. Stuck in a labyrinth of lives he could have lived, Jason must get back to his real family before another, more dangerous version of himself does. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with the rest dropping every Wednesday for the next six weeks.

The Beatles: Let It Be

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

1970 documentary Let It Be, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, is now available to watch for the first time in over 50 years with a new restoration thanks to Disney Plus. The film follows The Beatles as they rehearsed and recorded Let It Be, their twelfth and final album, in 1969, as well as their surprise – and now famous – rooftop concert in London, the band's final public live performance. The documentary is filmed in a fly-on-the-wall style, observing Paul, George, John, and Ringo at work in the studio.

Hollywood Con Queen

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

New documentary series Hollywood Con Queen delves into a long-running Tinsel Town scam as a journalist and private investigator endeavor to track down the person behind it. The scammer impersonates powerful female Hollywood execs and targets gig workers, offering them work on a film or TV production in Jakarta, Indonesia that never materializes – but forces the victim to part with plenty of money in the meantime. All three episodes are streaming on Apple TV Plus now.

The Iron Claw

Available: US

Watch now: Max

If you missed heart-wrenching drama The Iron Claw in theaters last winter, it's now available to stream on Max. Zac Efron stars as real-life wrestler Kevin Von Erich, part of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty and one of four sons (his brothers, Kerry, David, and Mike, are played by Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons). Kevin is convinced that his family is the victim of a curse and the Von Erichs are struck by tragedy at an unrelenting pace as they battle for supremacy in the ring in the '80s.

Eileen

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Anne Hathaway and Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie star in Eileen, a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Otessa Moshfegh (who you may know as the author of cult classic My Year of Rest and Relaxation). Set in the '60s, McKenzie plays Eileen, a depressed young woman shunned by both her colleagues in the juvenile correctional facility where she works and by her emotionally abusive alcoholic father at home. Things start to change, however, when the glamorous and mysterious Rebecca Saint John joins the facility as a psychologist. Rebecca takes an interest in Eileen – but are her intentions pure?

Abbott Elementary season 3

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

After releasing on Hulu earlier this year, Abbott Elementary season 3 is finally available to watch in the UK. The latest installment of the critically acclaimed workplace mockumentary picks back up with optimistic second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and her faculty colleagues who work in an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school – and you can also expect some famous guest stars to drop by, including Bradley Cooper and Questlove. Six episodes are streaming now, with more to come at a later date.

