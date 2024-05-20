One of the best anime shows of all time with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is climbing Netflix charts

The highly popular anime show One-Punch Man has finally landed on Netflix in selected regions and has managed to make its way into the streamer’s top 10 charts.

As of May 20, the first season of the action comedy anime series stands at number 10 in the UK and an average of 8.5 in 11 regions, as shown on Flix Patrol . The show was released onto the streamer on May 17 in selected regions but has already been available to stream on Netflix US for quite some time.

Based on the manga series of the same name created by Yuusuke Murata, One-Punch Man follows a man named Saitama who after undergoing just three years of training, becomes so powerful that he can defeat opponents with just one punch. But what first started out as a bit of fun becomes his official duties as a professional hero for the Hero Association alongside his faithful cyborg friend, where he has his work cut out for him and must face his toughest opponents yet.

Directed by Shingo Natsume, the show has so far ran for two seasons, with the first being released in 2015 and now streaming on Netflix. But the series has been a favorite of anime fans for a long time now, earning the show overall a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

More good news follows as One-Punch Man season 3 is also on the horizon and is expected to drop in the near future. The third installment already has a trailer released , showing our favorite fighter back in action. Not only that, but a possible One-Punch Man movie adaptation is also in the works from the Rick and Morty team. It looks like Saitama better get back to training.

One-Punch Man season 1 is ready to stream on Netflix.