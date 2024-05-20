25 years later, Star Wars has released the original teaser trailer for The Phantom Menace, and we've got goosebumps

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was a formative cinema experience for many – including one of our Jar Jar Binks-obsessed writers.

If that’s the case for you, then get ready for a fresh wave of nostalgia: over 25 years after its release, the original teaser trailer has been re-surfaced by the official Star Wars Twitter account.

As you can see below, the Anakin-centric trailer was audiences’ first taste of the prequels and The Phantom Menace.

You might just be surprised at how much they cram in: the boy who would be Vader, of course, is front and center, but there’s plenty of room for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and several shots of Darth Maul – plus a glimpse of the iconic Duel of the Fates clash.

Fear is the path to the dark side…Celebrate the 25th anniversary with the original teaser trailer for #ThePhantomMenace, now in theaters. pic.twitter.com/KpyfTULdKBMay 19, 2024

Next up in a galaxy far, far away, we’re going back 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace for The Acolyte, a Disney Plus series that sees The High Republic era depicted in live action for the first time.

Created by Leslye Headland and starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett and Jodie Turner-Smith, the show’s synopsis reads: "An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past."

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are streaming on June 4.

