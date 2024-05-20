Sandman season 2 gets first look and new cast members: "It’s going to be one Hell of a family reunion"

Netflix has unveiled the first look at The Sandman season 2 – and it's a full-out family reunion.

A video shared to Netflix's Twitter and Instagram accounts shows not only the returning members of the Endless, but three new members that now render the family complete: Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal (aka Destruction). Now that all seven Endless are here...we can expect an even wilder season 2. Gaiman goths stay winning!

The video also features returning cast members Tom Sturridge as Dream aka the titular Sandman, Kirby as Death, Donna Preston as Despair, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Watch below.

The Endless have finally assembled: Introducing Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium and Barry Sloane as the Prodigal in the next season of THE SANDMAN.It’s going to be one Hell of a family reunion. pic.twitter.com/VRbuvUTfu0May 20, 2024

The returning cast also includes Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, Stephen Fry as Gilbert/Fiddler's Green, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, and Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall.

The Sandman was renewed for a second season in November 2022 and entered production in June of 2023 before being forced to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The series, based on the ethereal graphic novels created by Neil Gaiman, was watched for 69.5 million hours in its first week, before doubling that record in its second to 127.5m.

The Sandman season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.