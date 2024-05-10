The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is apparently one of George Lucas’s favorite new Star Wars projects

George Lucas may no longer be front and center in the Star Wars franchise but, every now and then, he pops up on a set of a Disney Plus show or – in this case – we hear a murmuring of just how much he liked the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In an interview with Full of Sith, Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo revealed that there was consternation early on, especially when playing in a period of time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope where, in Hidalgo’s words, fans would have an "assurance" of already thinking they know what happened.

To help alleviate that, Lucas was approached for a room check prior to starting production on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"Part of that was interfacing with George. Early on, there was a conversation had with George over what his thoughts were… He was 100% supportive," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo added, "I’ve heard tell that it’s been one of [his] favorite things that’s come out of Star Wars, because he recognizes so much of what he did in the prequels basically brought forward and celebrated it."

Well, hello there. Obi-Wan Kenobi, released on Disney Plus in 2022, reunited Ewan McGregor’s Jedi with Hayden Christensen’s glowering Darth Vader (and, briefly Anakin Skywalker in flashback scenes) in an interquel that dealt with Obi-Wan overseeing Luke’s upbringing on Tatooine, while also being embroiled in the life of a young Leia.

Directed by Deborah Chow, the miniseries received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. There’s been plenty of talk, too, about a potential second season – and Ewan McGregor has championed a return as recently as February.

For now, though, nothing is officially in the works. While we patiently twiddle our thumbs, be sure to check out the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows that are on the way.