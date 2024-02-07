Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is being championed by Ewan McGregor: "Can everyone write to Disney?"

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 seems like a long shot given where the series left off, but that hasn’t stopped Ewan McGregor from campaigning for it. In a new panel appearance at MegaCon Orlando 2024, the Star Wars actor shared his hopes for a return to the small screen.

He told attendees: "It was originally gonna be a movie, and I've often thought, should it have been a movie? But I kind of think it's great that they did it that way, and it's a longer story, and hopefully, it's more satisfying as a result. We got more time to weave a story. Let's hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney? I’ll give you some email addresses at the end, and just say, 'Dear Disney, let’s a have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi please.'"

The first season of the show took place 10 years after Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith, reuniting McGregor’s Obi-Wan with his former apprentice. It marked Hayden Christensen’s big return to the Star Wars universe too, playing Darth Vader in the epic six-part show.

However, while it added to the story, the series reached a place of denouement for the pair with its epic final battle. If it were to pick up for a second season, there’s still a chunk of time before the events of Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope. Although, it may run into the same criticism that season one did given its inability to see either character kill one another without severely breaking canon.

Currently, it doesn’t seem like it's a priority for Lucasfilm either, with reports that a continuation is not in active development. The studio is focusing on other stories instead, including a movie focused on The Mandalorian and Rey’s return for a solo film.

