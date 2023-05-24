Obi-Wan Kenobi hit the small screen almost a year ago, but the show's status as a miniseries has further been solidified by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy.

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," Kennedy told the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series, we have no plans for expansion right now."

Ewan McGregor reprised his role as the titular Jedi Master from the Star Wars prequel movies alongside co-star Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, the first time the pair has returned on-screen together in live-action since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. The show was set 10 years after the events of that movie, with Obi-Wan watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine before being sent on a mission to rescue a kidnapped Leia.

While we'd never say no to more Jedi Master McGregor, we're of the opinion that one season of Obi-Wan Kenobi hit the sweet spot. In fact, we even wrote a feature about why a miniseries was the best format for McGregor's return to the galaxy far, far away.

Next up in the world of Star Wars is another TV show: Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, which premieres on Disney Plus this August. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most highly anticipated new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.