The Batman director shares new photo from the movie ahead of DC FanDome

The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared a fresh look at the movie ahead of DC FanDome, which will see a new trailer debut.

"Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can't wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday… #TheBatman #TrailerShot" Reeves wrote in the caption to the photo, which you can see below.

Good Morning, from Gotham City… Can't wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday… #TheBatman #TrailerShot pic.twitter.com/5IRaABRwk6October 14, 2021

The Batman's official Twitter account also teased the upcoming trailer, releasing a short – and very red – clip of the Batsignal firing up, with the voiceover: "It's not just a signal; it's a warning."

"It's not just a signal; it's a warning." ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4October 14, 2021

Reeves recently shared another look at the film to mark Batman Day, with the behind the scenes glimpse at editing apparently showing Batman with one of his most trusty gadgets – the grappling hook.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular vigilante, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright plays Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth. Over on the villainous side, Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, and Paul Dano plays the Riddler.

The film won't be an origin story, and will instead explore Batman's second year as a crime fighter. A prequel series focusing on corruption in the Gotham City Police Department is in the works, and there's reportedly a TV show about the Penguin in development, too.

The Batman is far from the only DC film being shown off at DC FanDome, with Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash all in attendance. If you're planning on tuning in, check out our handy guide on how to watch DC FanDome to get ready for the event.

The Batman arrives March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.