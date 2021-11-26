The 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick is now half price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

If you’re not quite ready to take the plunge on any Black Friday PS5 TV deals 2021 to stream 4K shows through your TV, here’s the next best thing. As part of its big sale, Amazon is currently offering a Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Stick deal in the 4K model for just $24.99/£24.99, that’s 50% less than its usual $49.99/£49.99 price tag. Better act fast though as this deal is set to expire in four days' time.

If you’re now considering taking advantage of this Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Stick deal, here’s a brief rundown of what the little device can do. Simply plug the small rectangular device into the USB slot of your 4K TV and instantly have access to the likes of Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more (so long as you already have an active subscription.) Not to mention the Alexa Voice Remote which can find you exactly what you’re looking for with the touch of a button. This is also the cheapest we've ever seen the Amazon 4K Fire Stick, which means it's well worth investing in now.

Want to see more of this kind of deal? You can find more deals on 4K TVs, streaming services, and more below. We also have a round-up of the best Black Friday 4K projector deals 2021 , which would go perfectly with your new 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick.

$24.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote| $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

£24.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote| £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

