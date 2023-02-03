That '90s Show renewed for season 2 at Netflix

That '90s Show has been renewed for a second season.

The series hit Netflix on January 19, 2023, and racked up 41 million hours viewed within its first week.

The spin-off takes place in 1995 and sees Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Kurtwood Smith). Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Much of the original cast has returned, with Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, and Tommy Chong as Leo Chingkwake.

The new cast includes Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso (Yes, the son of that Kelso), Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzi, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

"All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!" said Gregg Mettler, co-creator and showrunner.

"We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season," continued Lindsey Turner, co-creator & executive producer.

Season 1 of That '90s Show is currently streaming on Netflix.

