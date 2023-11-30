Thanksgiving 2 is officially a go, announces director Eli Roth

Thanksgiving 2 has officially been greenlit.

"Hey guys, great news: I got the call this morning from Sony. We're doing a sequel. We're going back for seconds," director Eli Roth announced on Instagram. "Thanksgiving 2 is a go. Jeff Rendell and I are going to start writing it. We're going to take a year off to make a really, really great script. We want to outdo ourselves, make it better than the first one." The sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release in 2025, once again sometime around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The slasher, based on a viral fake trailer created by Roth and writing partner Rendell for Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse, has grossed $30 million against a $15 million budget in just two weeks at the box office. Nell Verlaque stars as Jessica, the daughter of a greedy CEO (Rick Hoffman) whose supermarket was the site of a fatal Black Friday riot. One year after the riot, a killer – dressed as a pilgrim and wielding an axe – comes to town in order to take revenge against the people he deems responsible. Patrick Dempsey, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Joe Delfin, Milo Manheim, Gina Gershon, Addison Rae, Gabriel Davenport, and Jenna Warren also star.

Roth previously told SFX that he'd be down for making a Thanksgiving cinematic universe of sorts.

"Every shot, we're like, 'Oh, the Thanksgivingverse' – we joke about it," Roth said "Look, if you give people a rich mythology, and a great killer, and a great backstory, and a good mask, the story can go in any number of directions. Part of what we spent so long on was coming up with the backstory, the mythology, the reason, and the potential suspects for who could be doing this. I have a million different ways I could take the story. I love it. I could spend the rest of my life making Thanksgiving movies."

Thanksgiving is in theaters now. Thanksgiving 2 will hit theaters in Fall 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.