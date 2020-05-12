Tetris 99 is finally getting an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Maximus event

The Nintendo-published Tetris 99 is getting an Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme this week, and I'm honestly surprised it took this long.

Tetris 99 is a free-to-play Switch-exclusive with online multiplayer and battle royale elements, and it's as popular as it was unlikely. It's also known to cross over with other Nintendo IPs for monthly Maximus events. October's event theme was, quite fittingly, Luigi's Mansion 3. July 2019's Maximus Event was Splatoon-themed.

Now, almost two months after the release of Nintendo's bombshell release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tetris 99 wants in on the fun. The success of the new Animal Crossing can't be overstated. It's an ever-present, global phenomenon whose presence can't be ignored on social media. Just last week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons officially became the Switch's best early seller. For those reasons, it's kind-of surprising it took Nintendo this long to come up with a crossover event for the two games.

Better late than never though - May's Tetris 99 Maximus event is totally adorable. Rack up 100 event points in Tetris 99 and catch the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme running from this Friday, May 15 through Monday, May 18.

Cheers, Destructoid.

Despite its chummy relationship with Animal Crossing, Tetris 99 can be seriously challenging. Do heed our essential Tetris 99 tips before garbage comes hurling your way.