Terminator star Linda Hamilton says that joining Stranger Things has "ruined" the show for her

It seems as though the whole world is waiting for the release of Stranger Things season 5, which is set to be the concluding installment of the hit Netflix show. However, one person who won't be watching is actor Linda Hamilton, who is best known for portraying Sarah Connor in the Terminator films. But that isn't because she's not a fan of the beloved series... in fact, the opposite is true.

The action star is set to appear in the final season in a currently unknown role, but admits that joining the cast of a show she adores so much caused her to have "imposter syndrome".

Speaking to US Weekly, Hamilton explained: "I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it. So, it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So, I think in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [season 5]." It's a shame as given how good Stranger Things has been so far, we bet Hamilton will be missing out!

While she is indeed holding her cards close to her chest in regards to who her character is, Hamilton did reveal to io9 that it is "altogether different from anything else [she has] done", adding: "They’ve created a good place for me. And I’m going to run with it."

Although the actor's role is yet to be revealed, there have been a few clues as to what we can expect from the highly anticipated season. Earlier this year a series of behind the scenes photos teased that at least some of it will take place in the immediate aftermath of season 4, which somewhat contradicts a fan theory that we will be heading back to where it all began, hinting at a time jump. I guess only time will tell...

Stranger Things season 5 currently doesn't have a release date