Get the theories ready, these Stranger Things season 5 behind the scenes photos might be trying to tell us something

Stranger Things season 5 has entered its second week of filming and the anticipation for the final season on Netflix shows no signs of dying down – thanks to these cryptic behind-the-scenes images from co-creator Ross Duffer.

The collection of snaps, which you can see below feature plenty of tidbits: first up is Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in what appears to be his new room – flanked by a Star Wars poster, no less – after leaving Hawkins, Indiana following the events of Stranger Things season 4.

Wolfhard is also present in a photo with Millie Bobby Brown during filming (those shipping Mike and Eleven will be pleased), while a handful of other pictures tease either new sets or familiar iconography – such as the group’s bikes. It’s time to start speculating…

Perhaps most intriguing of all is a bumper sticker signalling the arrival of Halley’s Comet, which disappears from sight on April 1986 – just weeks after the previous season ended.

Might that be revealing that the fifth season – at least to begin with – takes place right after the last season? It could be nothing or it could be something. That’s half the fun in picking apart these early images. And, besides, nothing any of us suggest can be wilder than a recent theory suggesting season five will go full circle and head back to the events of season one .

If nothing else, it could be a portent of doom. As one reply says, "If y’all don’t know. Halley’s Comet has always been seen as a warning of bad things to come."

That could spell danger for the Hellfire Club, which sure looks like it’s making a return judging by previous set photos.

Stranger Things season 5 – set to be the show’s last – is currently filming. For more, check out the best shows on Netflix and best movies on Netflix.