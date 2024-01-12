Hellfire lives! Stranger Things season 5 set photo reveals the return of the D&D club

Calling all Hellfire Club members, we are here to report that the spirit of Eddie Munson lives on. The Stranger Things co-creator has confirmed the return of everyone's favorite Dungeons and Dragons club.

That's right, the Hellfire Club will appear again in season 5 as Ross Duffer has shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes image, via the Stranger Things Twitter account, of Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) wearing a Hellfire Club T-shirt from the set. Fans are unsurprisingly ecstatic over the news, "Hell yeah," replied one fan, whilst another added, "My soul is screaming right now." See the full tweet below.

important transmission from the set of Stranger Things 5: Hellfire lives! 📸 from @rossduffer pic.twitter.com/jbUMWmiTSOJanuary 11, 2024 See more

First introduced at the start of season 4, The Hellfire Club is a D&D society at Hawkins High led by the now-deceased Eddie. Members include Henderson, Mike Wheeler, (Finn Woldhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson), who will all reprise their roles in season 5, confirmed earlier this January by a behind-the-scenes cast photo .

However, we can't help but wonder how the club will go on without its fearless leader Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn. Fans will distinctly remember, although they probably wish they didn't, his shocking death at the end of season 4 . Eddie died in the Upside Down when he was attacked by a swarm of Demobats sent by Vecna, and although the bats died when Vecna was burnt by Nancy, Robin, and Steve, Eddie was badly wounded and probably lost a lot of blood, seemingly causing his death.

At this point we are unsure what role the Hellfire Club will play in the show's final season as not much has been revealed about the plot. Who knows, maybe Eddie will rise from the dead and lead his club to victory over Vecna once again. Here’s hoping!

The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has yet to be announced. To keep in the loop of all things strange see everything we know about Stranger Things season 5, or if you’re planning to rewatch season 4 see our list of everything you may have missed in terms of Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs.