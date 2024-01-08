As Stranger Things Season 5 filming begins, Netflix shares a behind-the-scenes first look

The wait for Stranger Things season 5 may be almost over as Netflix has released a behind the scenes image of the cast back filming the final season of the smash hit Netflix original.

That's right, production is well underway as the streamer shares the first-ever season 5 image with the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers standing proudly with our favorite Hawkins inhabitants. Among those pictured are Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), and season 4 favorite Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair). See the full image below.

(Image credit: Netflix )

Also pictured is Twilight’s Jamie Campbell Bower who last season played the series' most formidable villain to date; Henry Creel AKA Vecna, which leads us to believe that the evil entity is far from finished when it comes to causing havoc in the small Indiana town. Another face we are surprised to see returning is Max Mayfield, played by Sink, who we last saw at the end of season 4 in a coma caused by Vecna.

As for the plot, we are still in the Upside Down in terms of the storyline but the Duffer Brothers have given us an idea of what to expect. In an interview with SFX Magazine Matt Duffer teased the show's finale: "We know what the ending is. It's conceivable that it changes but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. It also feels sort of inevitable." What exactly will that ending entail? We will have to wait and see.

The show’s most recent endeavor, the London West End show Stranger Things: The First Shadow may also hold some clues. The play, which takes place in 1959, gives us a first look at Joyce's first husband, Eddie Munson's father Allen, and Henry Creel's childhood where he first begins to use his powers for evil.

The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has yet to be announced. To keep in the loop of all things strange see everything we know about Stranger Things season 5, or if you’re planning to rewatch season 4 see our list of everything you may have missed in terms of Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs.