Terminator star Linda Hamilton says that appearing in Stranger Things is "different from anything else" in her career

Linda Hamilton is set to appear in Stranger Things season 5 but The Terminator actor – a self-confessed fan of the Netflix series – wasn’t sure she’d belong at first.

When asked by io9 about the experience of joining a show she’s already a fan of, Hamilton replied that it’s "altogether different from anything else I’ve done."

"I really felt like, [is] there a place for me in that show? Having watched it for four seasons and loving it so much – I thought, I don’t belong there. That’s their world.”

Hamilton, who has appeared in everything from Dante’s Peak to Chuck, continued, "It’s really interesting [to] try to insert yourself in a story that you know very well. It was a little odd for me; I felt a little bit of imposter syndrome there. But we’re making it work. I’m delighted and having a wonderful time on that show." She added: "They’ve created a good place for me. And I’m going to run with it."

While Hamilton’s role remains shrouded in secrecy, we could find out about her presence in Hawkins – or the Upside Down, mind you – very soon. Stranger Things season 5 is currently filming, and the Duffer Brothers have teased the latest from production with a handful of cryptic behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

Stranger Things season 5, set to be the show’s final season, is currently undated. For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix anime you should be watching right now.