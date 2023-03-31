Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

By GamesRadar Staff
published

Take 10 minutes to answer this Future Games Show survey and you'll be entered into an Amazon voucher prize draw

FGS Spring 2023
(Image credit: Future)

Did you catch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 23? If you did, we'd love to hear from you. Not only will your answers to this Future Games Show survey help shape future showcases, but you'll also be in for a chance to win a $50 / £50 Amazon voucher (US/UK readers only, 18+). 

So, what do you need to do to be entered into the optional prize draw? All we need you to do is answer this short Future Games Show survey (opens in new tab) where we are looking for your feedback on the show and the video games which we featured. It is possible to submit your feedback without entering the prize draw, but we'll need your email address and name if you want to try and win the $50 Amazon voucher – this data will only be used for prize draw purposes, some T&Cs do apply (opens in new tab), and all answers you submit are completely anonymous and confidential.  

To recap, the Future Game Show: Spring Showcase debuted new trailers from over 45 games, including new Dying Light 2 DLC, first gameplay from Hyenas, Sifu Arenas Expansion and world premieres such as Wrestle Story. If you want to refresh your memory, here is everything announced at FGS: Spring Showcase, and you can view all of the show's trailers on the new FGS YouTube channel (opens in new tab)

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase survey closes April 21, 2023, and shouldn't take more than ten minutes of your time. Thank you for your time, and we'll see you in June for the next Future Games Show.

GamesRadar Staff

GamesRadar+ was first founded in 1999, and since then has been dedicated to delivering video game-related news, reviews, previews, features, and more. Since late 2014, the website has been the online home of Total Film, SFX, Edge, and PLAY magazines, with comics site Newsarama joining the fold in 2020. Our aim as the global GamesRadar Staff team is to take you closer to the games, movies, TV shows, and comics that you love. We want to upgrade your downtime, and help you make the most of your time, money, and skills. We always aim to entertain, inform, and inspire through our mix of content - which includes news, reviews, features, tips, buying guides, and videos.