Tears of the Kingdom pre-order deal can save you $10 on the new Zelda

Excellent news for anyone anticipating The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a new pre-order deal going live for the Breath of the Wild sequel. Undoubtedly set to be one of the biggest releases of 2023, here's how to save some extra cash on the upcoming Nintendo Switch title.

As Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and such, are all offering the new Zelda for its standard MSRP of $69.99, it's the unlikely retailer of SuperShop (previously Daily Steals) which has pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $59.99 (opens in new tab). With Nintendo deciding to raise the cost of certain first-party releases – starting with Zelda – to $69.99, this $10 discount is more than welcome. To secure a copy, head to the retailer and add the game to your basket before applying the voucher code 'SBSP Zelda' at checkout.

This is the first discount we've seen applied to Tears of the Kingdom in the US, with the UK receiving its first price cut ahead of launch only last week. With new games for 2023 only ever rising in cost, and Nintendo products themselves rarely ever dropping from their MSRPs, this is one deal well worth thinking about.

Today's best The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deal

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $59.99 at SuperShop (with code 'SBSP Zelda' at checkout) (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This is the first pre-order discount we've seen for the new Zelda in the US, taking away almost 15% off its asking price. With Nintendo games rarely falling in cost and the new Zelda as close to a sure thing for quality as physically possible, be sure to take advantage while stock lasts. Just remember to use code 'SBSP Zelda' at checkout to get the $10 discount. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is due to launch on May 12th, 2023 with SuperShop pre-orders shipping one to two days before release.

Should you pre-order the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not only the biggest game release of 2023 for the Nintendo Switch but arguably, the biggest video game release of the year altogether. With Breath of the Wild viewed as one of the best games of all time, positioned at number 14 on Metacritic's (opens in new tab) highest-rated games of all-time, expectations for Tears of the Kingdom are naturally sky-high.

Speaking of which, with Breath of the Wild expanding the land of Hyrule like never before, Tears of the Kingdom has now done the same to the skies above. In every trailer for the game, we see Link diving off the edge of cliffs, paragliding from island to island, and even reversing time to ride fallen rocks back to the heavens. It's set to build on everything that made Breath of the Wild so beloved with potentially hundreds of hours worth of exploration to be had.

While it's often wise to be cautious when pre-ordering games, Zelda is different. It's all but guaranteed to have that Nintendo quality that has helped make the series one of the most respected in the genre for over 35 years.

We've also rounded up all the latest The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders on the web, as well as the best Legend of Zelda merchandise so you can treat yourself to some Hyrule gifts.

More of a Mario fan? Here's where to find all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game sales, including Pokemon, Metroid, and Super Mario Odyssey.