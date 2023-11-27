The Taylor Swift movie is coming to streaming in time for Christmas, and there's a bonus present for fans too

We finally know when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will arrive on streaming platforms, and fortunately for fans of the pop star, it's pretty darn soon.

The singer recently announced that the movie will be released digitally on December 13 in honor of her birthday, with three extra songs from the live show that weren't included in the theatrical version. The announcement came the morning after she performed the final 2023 date of the tour in Brazil.

The original film has grossed $178 million in the US, setting a record for a concert film many times over. Worldwide, it's racked up around $248.9 million.

On Instagram and Twitter, Swift revealed to her followers that the extended version – which will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada and additional countries to be announced soon – will feature performances of Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live.

"OMGGGGG!!! Can't wait to rewatch 20 times!! Only Tay gives presents to Swifties on HER own birthday!!" someone replied, while another excitedly said: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME OMG I AM SCREAMING!!!! I'LL BE WATCHING THE ERAS TOUR FILM 24/7 STARTING DECEMBER 13TH. This honestly feels like it's my birthday instead??!!??"

Although it seems not everyone is happy, with several fans responding to the tweet to ask about one particular track that was cut from the film and seemingly won't be added ahead of streaming, either; Cardigan.

"WHERE IS CARDIGAN," one disgruntled onlooker cried, as another said: "AND NO CARDIGAN?!? why does she hate me..."

