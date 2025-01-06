While you wait for Skyblivion, why not grab the Skyrim board game's Dawnguard expansion for less this January

With the remaking of Oblivion using Skyrim's engine, AKA. Skyblivion, set to launch in 2025 there's a lot of hype around the franchise. And what better way to bide your time until the remake drops than by nabbing the Dawnguard expansion for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim board game.

The expansion was spotted over Black Friday for just $5 less, but with this being only the second time it's ever been $59 at Amazon, you can bet you're getting a great price for something that really gives the base game a good refresher.

If you're over in the UK, I'm afraid it's not on offer. But for one of the better expansions of the lot, £43.99 at Amazon isn't too bad considering what you get for your money.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dawnguard expansion | $79.99 $59.01 at Amazon

Save $20.98 - According to price-matching software this is the cheapest the Skyrim Dawnguard expansion has been since Black Friday, and the second time it's ever been down at this particular price.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to get much more out of your Skyrim board game experience

✅ You want the experience of playing a vampire



Don't buy it if:

❌ You weren't really into the Dawnguard DLC



Price check:

💲Walmart | $79.95 $59.96



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £43.99

Should you buy the Dawnguard expansion for Skyrim the Adventure Game?

Not only does the Dawnguard expansion extend the game with four new playable heroes to try the game out with all over again, there are also heaps of new storylines threaded through new and fantastic sidequests, as well as three extra chapter campaigns.

On top of that, you can become a vampire or join the Dawnguard, as well as play with some new fort and faction mechanics that give the game a little more depth. That means the Dawnguard expansion gives the base game some semi-competitive play elements to make it that little bit less chummy, because vampires don't really have friends.

