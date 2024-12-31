Ambitious Skyblivion project is nearing completion, with only one region of Oblivion left to remake with Skryim's engine, but it still needs volunteers to help

A fan-made project that's remaking Oblivion using Skyrim's engine, Skyblivion, has just released its latest roadmap. It's nearly finished and should still make its promised 2025 launch, so we've got yet another game to be excited for next year.

In the video, the narrator says "we're finalizing the world map with only the Nibene region on Cyrodiil's Eastern border left to complete." This is an impressive feat since Oblivion is almost 33% bigger than Skyrim, but eight out of the nine regions have been fully landscaped. The city of Anvil has also been "re-envisioned to realize its original concept art."

The interiors of many buildings and locations have been completed too, with all showing fantastic progress and the sewers and watchtowers being fully furnished. The team is currently focusing on quest locations "which require more time and concepting" compared to other areas.

The Path To Release (Skyblivion Roadmap 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Most of the game's 3D objects such as trees, enemies, and armor have been finished. There are 2508 objects to remake, so it's a big task. The Narrator asks any 3D artists who are interested in botany and plants to apply to volunteer to help get the game over the finish line.

As for quests, "last year we had over 100 quests yet to be started. Today, there are only six left untouched." We got a look at two of the remastered quests earlier this year, and they look fantastic.

All the music from the original game has been added, and there are some new songs being added to boot.

It should be noted though that only the base game of Oblivion has been worked on so far in order to ensure the game comes out in 2025, and the team will look at DLC once the game is live. The project has been in development since 2018, so this has been a very long project, and the team still needs volunteers to help out. You can apply here if you think you can help.

Another big Elder Scrolls mod project, Project Tamriel, has released a playable part of the game that aims to recreate all of Tamriel in Morrowind.

In the meantime, check out some of the best Skyrim mods you can install to switch up your experience with the game.