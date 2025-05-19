Skyblivion modders fly out to Bethesda HQ to meet Todd Howard, mere weeks after getting free Oblivion Remastered keys and assurances that Bethesda has "no intention" of shutting their 13-year project
"Bethesda's excitement for Skyblivion is absolutely unreal"
Almost a month has passed since Bethesda Game Studios released long-awaited remake The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, spurring some concerns over fan projects in progress like Skyblivion and Skywind.
Such concerns were quickly shut down by both developers and the modders behind The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project, though, who said "both projects can exist" and "players are the true winners" when Oblivion Remastered launched. Rebelzize, the mastermind behind Skyblivion, went on to explain that the official remake "changes nothing" about the fan-led Oblivion recreation in Skyrim's engine, with plans for "bug fixes and the DLC" already in place, too.
From there, a refreshingly wholesome relationship between Bethesda and The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project's creators unfolded. After Bethesda supplied every Skyblivion dev with a key for the new RPG, it appears the studio actually invited the creative fans to its headquarters for a firsthand look at where all the magic happens. A recent online post from Rebelzize reveals as much, sharing photos of the two dev teams together.
Massive thanks to @BethesdaStudios for inviting us to the office and showing us around. Seeing the excitement from the Bethesda team for @TESRSkyblivion is absolutely unreal.Thank you❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/37S2F5KMlqMay 16, 2025
"Massive thanks to Bethesda Game Studios for inviting us to the office and showing us around," writes Rebelzize. "Seeing the excitement from the Bethesda team for Skyblivion is absolutely unreal. Thank you."
The images attached to his post show him standing with Bethesda head Todd Howard himself and fellow Skyblivion devs - a genuinely heartwarming set of photos, to say the least.
In a response to Rebelzize's post, Bethesda states that "it was wonderful to have you all visit," leaving a heart emoji beside the reply. As a longtime fan of The Elder Scrolls and someone who can't wait to experience Skyblivion when it releases later this year (or Skywind, for that matter, whenever it finally comes to fruition), I love seeing such good vibes shared between the official dev team and the fans behind the Renewal Project.
