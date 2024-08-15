Ambitious Skyrim mod that remakes Oblivion looks better than ever in this new quest gameplay reveal, and it's still on track to release next year

The fan-made Oblivion remake project Skyblivion is looking even better than ever in its latest in-depth gameplay video, which bodes really well for its 2025 release window.

Skyblivion is, without a doubt, one of the most ambitious fan-made mod projects out there. Created by a team of volunteers, the mod ports and remasters The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion within Skyrim, complete with all its old quests (as well as some new ones), and all its familiar locations, from Cyrodiil to the Gold Coast. What's more, it'll be totally free for PC players who already own Skyrim, Oblivion, and their DLCs.

In the latest video posted to project lead Rebelzize's YouTube channel, we've been given a deeper look at Skyblivion's gameplay, including two of those classic side quests – The Killing Field and Fingers of the Mountain – allowing us to really see the difference between the original RPG and the fan-made project. We also get a better look at the map and world itself – some of it, anyway – which looks really vibrant and colorful. You can take a peek below.

Oblivion Remastered Gameplay First Look | SKYBLIVION Quest Showcase 2 - YouTube Watch On

Arguably the most exciting part of all though is the fact that Skyblivion is still eyeing up a 2025 release , which it originally announced in early 2023. While no specific release date or window has been given yet, the fact that we're still on track to dive in next year is incredible. It's been a long time coming, after all – the project first began development all the way back in 2012, so it'll have been in the works for around 13 years by the time it launches. Here's hoping that it'll be worth the wait.

