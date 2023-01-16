Skyblivion confirms 2025 release date "at the latest" with stunning new trailer

While Skyrim is by far the most successful instalment in The Elder Scrolls series, players also have a lot of love for its predecessor, Oblivion. But as ground-breaking as it was in its time, the 2006 title does look a little rough around the edges all these years later. Seeing the fondness fans still have for the ageing title, a team of talented modders have been taking it upon themselves to recreate Oblivion using Skyrim's engine.

The mod, called Skyblivion, has been in the works for many years now, and a new trailer has finally confirmed when we'll be able to play it. According to the video, the project will launch sometime in 2025. It's worth noting that this is a conservative estimate by its creators, who've added that 2025 is "the latest" fans should expect the mod to be released.

"Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime devs years to make," the team wrote in the video's description on YouTube. "Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest."

They also added that with more hands on deck, Skyblivion could see the light of day even sooner and included a link (opens in new tab) for those wishing to contribute to the project. "We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation."

Skyblivion is undoubtedly a labour of love, and the team's passion and dedication for the project shows in what they've been able to achieve so far. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of the impressively revamped locations, including a sun-soaked Imperial City, and the unsavoury individuals you'll run into as you roam around Cyrodiil.

Despite still being a ways off, it appears that Skyblivion will launch before the series' next official entry, The Elder Scrolls 6, which Todd Howard has hinted we may not see until 2026 at the earliest.

In the meantime, why not give these games like Skyrim a whirl?