The 2024 D&D Player's Handbook is 20% off thanks to this first discount

The new D&D Player’s Handbook for 2024 has just dropped yet already it’s seen its first discount – and it’s a pretty generous one at that.

With the 5th Edition of one of the best tabletop RPGs getting a big ol’ facelift, there are three new core rulebooks for TTRPG fans to add to their shopping list. Thankfully, the first of these has just received its first major price drop, mere days after its release. The Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook (2024) retails for $49.99 but you can currently pick it up for $39.99 at Miniature Market.

If the buzz around the new D&D PHB release didn’t quite have you convinced to start upgrading your rulebooks, a 20% discount should probably do the job.

Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook (2024) | $49.99 $39.99 at Miniature Market Save $10 – Given it released just a few days ago, it’s a pleasant surprise to already see a deal on the 2024 Player’s Handbook. This is definitely the best discount we’ve seen so far across this book’s (very short) price history.



Buy if:

✔️You’re changing from 5E to 5.5E or getting into D&D for the first time

✔️You like having a physical rulebook to reference



Don’t buy if:

❌You have a strong preference for digital over physical



Price check:

💲$49.58 at Amazon 💲$49.99 at DNDBeyond Marketplace UK deal:

💷 £28.99 at Magic Madhouse

Should you buy the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook (2024)?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The best Dungeons & Dragons books can be a little on the pricey side, but in the case of the game’s core rulebooks, they’ll serve as an excellent reference over many sessions and even over years of play. In particular, the Player’s Handbook is a must-have for any player. It’s almost always the first core rulebook I’d recommend a beginner starting their collection with.

If you already own the 2014 Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook, you might be wondering whether or not it’s worth buying the 2024 revised version. Sure, it’s not technically part of a new edition but there are so many changes made in the updated Player’s Handbook that scribbling new rules on post-it notes isn’t really going to cut it. So, if you and your party are planning on making the move to 5.5E, I’d wholeheartedly recommend upgrading your PHB as you do.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

As well as shifts in spells, backgrounds, and weapon mastery, there are changes made to all 12 classes in the 2024 D&D Player’s Handbook – ranging from minor tweaks to big overhauls – all done with the goal of making each one more well-balanced and rewarding to play. In particular, I’d argue that there’s a lot of (very welcome) effort put into improving how each class feels to play a higher levels.



Yet, at the same time, there are tools introduced that are specifically tailored to helping D&D newbies on their journey too. Beyond written content, the 2024 PHB is also totally aesthetically revitalized. Flicking through its pages, you’ll find it's packed with illustrations, tables, and boxouts that are as beautiful as they are functional. Not only does make it a good deal more approachable and accessible but it also makes for a very pretty addition to your bookshelf.

If you're hoping to find more great D&D deals, you'll want to keep an eye on our page of D&D Black Friday deals. Wondering what to play next? Give one of the best board games a try.