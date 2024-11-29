If you only buy one thing in 2024's Black Friday Pokemon deals, make it this

Sales season is like an avalanche to the face, but every now and then some Black Friday Pokemon deals stand out from the discount deluge. This time, it's a rather handsome Charizard ex pack.

Cramming 10 booster packs into a box alongside three foil cards and a statue of the fire-breathing pocket monster himself, this set is available for $56.99 at Amazon rather than $79.99. Called the 'Charizard ex Super Premium Collection,' it straddles the line between being a cool addition to any collection and the perfect gift for fans both new and old. It's the sort of thing that will make even hardened veterans who have been battling for decades go "oh, cool," and that helps it get noticed amongst all the other Black Friday Pokemon deals.



Actually, it's probably my favorite discount on the TCG this week. Which is saying something - there have been plenty of good Black Friday Pokemon card deals this year.

Should you buy the Charizard ex Super Premium Collection?

Whether you should buy this pack or not will hinge on a couple of things. Firstly: Do you love Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard? If the answer is a firm "yes," you're golden. The Charizard ex Super Premium Collection features a shiny foil card for each of them, either to add to a deck or for you to keep on display. Perhaps alongside that cool Charizard statue...

It also depends on whether you're buying it as a gift. If you aren't massively fussed about the starter Pokemon for the original 151, there are more efficient ways to get boosters. But if this is a present for a fan or a beginner, on the other hand? Well, then it should go down very well. It's clearly designed to be shown off thanks to the fancy box and cutout showing that lavish model, so it's likely to be more well-received than a simple box of boosters (great though that is). The same is true of the Paldea Adventure Chest, available for $30.38 at Amazon rather than the usual $50, because it does something similar for some of the cuter Pokemon in the lineup.

