Biggest ever discount on the Scarlet & Violet Temporal Force Elite Trainer Box means now is the perfect time to add to your Pokemon TCG collection

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces is already a set worth revisiting thanks to its enduring value and competitive roster of cards, but now that the Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box has sunk to its lowest-ever price, that idea has gotten all the more tempting.

While getting into the best card games can be a rewarding hobby, it also can be a pricey one. Thankfully, there are ways to get more cards for your cash. For example, even if you purchased an Elite Trainer Box at its full price of $48.99, you'd enjoy a saving when compared to the cost of buying individual booster packs. With that in mind, I'd argue that in terms of variety and value, Elite Trainer Boxes are one of the best ways to dive into any Pokemon TCG expansion.

Even further sweetening the deal, the Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box has now dropped to just $31.50 on Amazon. Given that we don't see too many significant price cuts outside of a select few Black Friday Pokemon card deals this limited time 36% off offer is well worth hopping on.



Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box | $48.99 $31.50 on Amazon Save $17 – While this bumper box of Temporal Forces goodies has dropped as low as $35 in the past, the current discount has it sitting pretty at its lowest-ever price.



Buy if:

✅ You want to score savings on multiple booster packs

✅ You fancy some extras like card sleeves and dice

✅ You think having a pretty box to store everything is a nice bonus Don't buy if:

❌ You want significantly more than 9 booster packs

❌ You have no interest in Paradox Pokemon



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $42

💲Pokemon Center | out of stock



UK deal:

💷 £44.96 £42.67 on Amazon

Should you buy the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box?

(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

Elite Trainer Boxes are a treasure trove of Pokemon TCG goodness. Inside, you're treated to 9 booster packs, a full-art foil promo card, sleeves to adorn your new cards with, 45 Energy, and accessories like dice to fancy up your game.

In the case of the Temporal Forces' Elite Trainer Box, it comes in two variants. The teal and purple box features Walking Wake on the box and sleeves whereas the green and pink one opts for the futuristic Iron Leaves. Beyond superficial aesthetic differences, you can also expect to receive different promo cards depending on the variant you pick up.



The expansion as a whole – which was released in March of this year – was a total time warp that delivered yet another selection of Paradox Pokemon to the Pokemon TCG following their initial introduction in 2023's Paradox Rift. Both Ancient and Future Pokemon are well represented in Temporal Forces but I have to admit that my personal favorite of the lot is Flutter Mane. All the spooky cuteness of Misdreavus with heightened speed and special attack? Yes, please.

(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

Another noteworthy feature of Temporal Forces is how it marked the return of ACE SPEC cards. The effects of these particularly powerful pieces are so game changing that you're only permitted to run up one of them in your deck. However, up until Temporal Forces, we hadn't seen any new ACE SPEC cards released since 2013.

Of course, it goes without saying that this set has the best pull rate for ACE SPEC cards of any of the prior Scarlet and Violet expansions. Although, according to stats from TCGPlayer, the pull rates of ACE SPECs and Secret Rares are on-par with newer sets. However, what you won't get in Twilight Masquerade or Shrouded Fable is the same range of Ancient and Future Pokemon. So, if you're in the market for one of these powerful additions to your deck and you have a fondness for Paradox Pokemon, Temporal Forces booster packs are especially well-suited to your needs.

