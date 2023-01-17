Switch still on top in US 2022 sales despite PS5 supply fixes

Despite the fact that it got a lot easier to buy a PS5 in 2022, the Switch was still the best-selling console of the year - at least in the US.

Nintendo Switch sold more units than PS5 in both the month of December and 2022 overall, though the pricier PS5 was bigger in terms of dollar sales for the same periods. Xbox Series consoles were in third place in both units and dollar sales. That's according to Mat Piscatella of analyst group NPD (opens in new tab), which tracks video game sales in the US.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan declared that the PS5 supply issues were "resolved" back in December, and anecdotally it seems that's mostly true - at least, Best Buy is currently telling me that there's a store within 50 miles that has consoles in stock. That wasn't the case throughout much of 2022, and what the console race looks like in 2023 - with PS5's supply issues resolved and plans for the next Nintendo console up in the air - is anyone's guess.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - 2022 Top 20 Sellers (Dollar Sales, Excludes DLC/MTX) pic.twitter.com/bwWbjMFOouJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Today's NPD report also confirms that Elden Ring is the second best-selling game of 2022 in the US, right behind the seemingly unstoppable power of Call of Duty with Modern Warfare 2. Madden NFL 23 comes in third, God of War Ragnarok is in fourth (particularly impressive since it only came out on one platform), and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga rounds out the top five.

US spending on video games was down 5% in 2022 compared to the previous year, owing largely to the supply issues for both new-gen consoles, a relatively small number of premium new releases, and the global economic downturn.

