Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer teases a hunt for the cure

After a two-year wait, the first trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2 is here.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Gus and the hybrids are in trouble.

Per the official logline, "Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble."

The Great Crumble refers to the collapse of society caused by a pandemic due to an outbreak known as the Sick (the H5G9 virus). While most of the world's human population was wiped out, the outbreak also caused a mysterious emergence of half-human, half-animal babies.

"Just a matter of time before the whole world learns that hybrids are the key to the cure," General Abbot says to Gus in the trailer. "And when that happens, everyone will want a piece of you."

Sweet Tooth season 1 ended with Jepperd's (Nonso Anozie) tragic past coming to light and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) discovering that Gus's (Christian Convery) mother Birdie is still alive, with Gus and several other hybrids being captured by Abbot after he takes over Aimee's Preserve.

Per the trailer and official synopsis, season 2 will see Gus become the reluctant lab rat of conflicted scientist Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) – also being held captive by the Last Men – who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).

The series, based on the graphic novels by Jeff Lemire, first premiered in 2021 and was promptly greenlit for a second season.

Sweet Tooth season 2 is set to hit Netflix on April 27. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.