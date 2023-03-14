Sweet Tooth season two gets first look and release date

The first look at Netflix's Sweet Tooth season 2 is here.

Per the official logline, "Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble."

The Great Crumble refers to the collapse of society caused by a pandemic due to an outbreak known as the Sick (the H5G9 virus). While most of the world's human population was wiped out, the outbreak also caused a mysterious emergence of (extremely cute) half-human, half-animal babies.

The series, based on the graphic novels by Jeff Lemire, first premiered in 2021 and was promptly greenlit for a second season.

"Thrilled to welcome M3gan herself — the ridiculously talented Amie Donald — to the cast of Sweet Tooth Season 2," Netflix tweeted (opens in new tab) of the first look photos.

Sweet Tooth season 1 ended with Jepperd's (Nonso Anozie) tragic past coming to light and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) discovering that Gus's (Christian Convery) mother Birdie is still alive, while Gus and several other hybrids being captured by Abbot after he takes over Aimee's Preserve. Season 2 will likely see them become the unwitting lab rats of conflicted scientist Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani).

Sweet Tooth season 2 is set to hit Netflix on April 27. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

