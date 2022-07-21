Surprise! Dark Crisis's real title is Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths

In addition to announcing three new Dark Crisis one-shots for the fall and winter, Thursday afternoon at its Dark Crisis Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, DC revealed that it has been keeping what it calls a major secret from readers: the full title of its current event, which kicked off in May following the death of the Justice League.

Now, the publisher has revealed the full title: Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. DC teased this announcement in June , when it confirmed that Dark Crisis is a direct sequel to the 1985 original.

1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths resulted in the collapse of DC's Multiverse into a single timeline, with numerous characters dying, disappearing, or having their history rewritten as a result. Decades later, the Multiverse was restored in the stories 52 and Convergence, before being expanded into an all-encompassing Omniverse in the wake of the story Dark Nights: Death Metal.

Now, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths is altering the DNA of the DCU once more, though the full implications of reintroducing the Infinite Earths are yet to be determined.

(Image credit: DC)

"We've kept the real name a secret from the start because we didn't want to give away what was happening in the middle of the story, with the return of the Infinite Earths," says writer Joshua Williamson.

Artist Daniel Sampere adds, "It means so much to me to be able to be involved in creating a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths. It really is an honor and a dream come true for any comic book fan. Over the next few issues, fans can expect a big action explosion, with lots of epic, huge battles and a lot of emotion and surprises."

The newly-christened Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths is still a seven-issue monthly limited series concluding in December, with DC titles including The Flash, Black Adam, Aquamen, and more tying directly into the event.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 will see the Justice League back in action on Earth-Zero, which is another huge status change.

Check out covers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths issues #4 and #5 below (including a variant cover also seen above that seems to feature Worlds Without a Justice League versions of the JLers), as well as reprints of the first three issues with the full title and new logo.

Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 reprint (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #2 reprint (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 reprint (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10 Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths revised checklist (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 10

"The first few issues of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths have been a mix of action and character moments and we’re turning it up to 11 with the last few issues," Williamson says in the announcement. "It's going to be a roller coaster with some intense moments for DC fans, including team-ups that you won't see coming and a fight scene that is probably one of the more emotional moments I've ever written for DC."

At SDCC, Williamson revealed the debut of Red Canary in issue #3, alongside the first appearance in the series for the Justice Society of America. Given Black Adam's current status as leader of the new, ragtag Justice League, bringing on the JSA makes sense.

Meanwhile, Barry Allen and Hal Jordan will team up to return the Justice League to Earth-Zero, and readers can also look forward to seeing the Legion of Doom face off against Deathstroke's army, which is called the Secret Society. That kicks off in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, as a war brews between Black Adam, Lex Luthor, and Deathstroke.

In the same panel, DC revealed cover art and solicit text for Dark Crisis: Young Justice #5, which goes on sale October 18. This penultimate issue is written by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Laura Braga, with covers by Max Dunbar and Belén Ortega (seen below).

According to Fitzmartin's comments during the panel, these covers feature "the son of a major villain" who will be revealed in issue #4. However, DC's official announcement has the details...

Similar to Pariah, Mickey Mxyzptlk, the son of Mr. Mxyzptlk, built a "perfect world" where he and the Young Justice guys could do whatever they want and never grow up – much like Peter Pan and his Lost Boys in Neverland. However, Mickey's power-hungry and villainous, meaning the Young Justice boys will have to defeat him to get home.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 1

As mentioned previously, DC also announced three new Dark Crisis one-shots.

Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1, written by Williamson, Dan Watters, Ram V, and Alex Paknadel, and illustrated by Daniel Bayliss, will follow Swamp Thing as it attempts to figure out why the Great Darkness – with which the Avatar of the Green formed a truce during the original Crisis – has teamed up with Pariah.

To accomplish his mission and stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, Swamp Thing will team up with various heroes from around the DCU, as well as what DC is calling Super Swamp Thing – which is what results when Superman and Swamp Thing combine their powers.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Joshua, Dan Watters, and Alex Paknadel as co-writers to bring a little bit of 'magic' to Dark Crisis with characters like Alan Scott, the Swamp Thing, Jon Kent, and John Constantine delving into the Deadly Green," says writer Ram V in the announcement.

This issue will also explore the connection between the Great Darkness and the Green Lantern rings, with magic users attempting to figure out what's going on.

Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 goes on sale October 11, with covers by Goñi Montes, Felipe Massafera, and Steve Beach.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 3

Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1, written by Dennis Culver, Delilah S. Dawson, and Mark Waid, follows Damian Wayne, Red Canary, and the ever-important Dr. Light as they team up with "a ragtag group of heroes" and attempt to wrestle control of the Dark Army from Pariah. This one-shot will reveal a major secret about Dr. Light's role in the original Crisis, which DC says will affect the entire DCU.

At the SDCC panel, it was revealed that Waid's portion of Dark Army will tie into the upcoming Batman vs. Robin series, which he is also writing.

This issue goes on sale November 22, with covers by Gleb Melnikov, Werther Dell'Edera, and Taj Tenfold.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 2

Finally, Dark Crisis: War Zone #1 will look at what's happening to non-superheroes affected by the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, through the points of view of Linda Park and Iris West. The one-shot will be written by Jeremy Adams and Stephanie Williams, with the rest of the creative team still to be announced.

This issue goes on sale December 6, with covers by Mario "Fox" Foccillo and Prasad Rao, and Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund.

And last but not least, DC also use to the Dark Crisis panel to announce that Jace Fox will fight Sinestro in I Am Batman #15, which goes on sale November 15. John Ridley will write, and the artist will be announced at a later date.

Look for more news from SDCC about new DC titles, as well as its full October solicitations Friday at Newsarama.