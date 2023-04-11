Succession's biggest moment was hiding in plain sight on the season 4 poster

At this point, we all know that Succession is a clever show, with plenty of subtleties and moments of foreshadowing that can be easy to overlook. One of these details, it turns out, was in the poster for season 4, hinting at the show's biggest moment so far, which occurred in this week's episode.

Warning: major spoilers for Succession season 4 episode 3 ahead!

(Image credit: HBO)

In the poster, which you can see above, all the main cast members – Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, and Matthew Macfadyen – are standing on a balcony with a skyscraper behind them. Reflected in the building's windows, above Strong's head, is a plane. While this just looked like an innocuous part of the New York City skyline when the poster was first unveiled by HBO, its significance is now obvious after the events of episode 3.

Logan Roy (Cox) is on a private jet from New York to Sweden to meet with GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) when he's suddenly taken ill. Despite the best efforts of those were traveling with him, including trusted advisors Karl and Frank, resuscitation efforts were not successful and Logan was pronounced dead on arrival when the plane landed back on US soil.

As the title of the show might suggest, the issue of who will take over Logan's media empire has been central to the series so far and his death, therefore, was always going to be the pivotal point of Succession. There are still seven episodes left of the final season, though, so it's all to play for now as siblings Kendall, Roman, and Shiv – and their competitors – battle it out for control of Waystar RoyCo.

