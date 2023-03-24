Succession cast has mixed feelings about the show ending with season 4

Succession is coming to an end with season 4 – and the show's cast has mixed feelings about it.

"I was ready for it to be over," Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, told TVLine (opens in new tab). "Which doesn’t mean that I don’t experience it as a huge loss, and that I won’t miss what a gift that this has been [but] I feel, in the best possible sense, a feeling of completion, and a feeling of the arc having run its course."

J. Smith Cameron, who plays patriarch Logan (Brian Cox)'s advisor Gerri, however, said: "I was so upset. I was mad, and I was crushed." Although she says she trusts showrunner Jesse Armstrong's judgment that this is the right time to end the series, she added that "just from my own selfish point of view, I would be happy for it to have gone on and on."

Season 4 sees the Roy siblings (that's Kendall, plus Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) at war with their father with the future of the Roy family's media conglomerate on the line.

Nicholas Braun, who plays the Roys' cousin Greg, added that he hopes viewers aren't too frustrated by the ending. "Hopefully, everyone’s OK at the end of this. They’re not arguing with us for the rest of time. We’ll see if we’re one of those types of shows."

Succession returns for its fourth and final season this Sunday, March 26, on HBO and Sky Atlantic. For more on the series, check out our interview with cast members Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck, and make sure you never miss an episode with our Succession season 4 release schedule.