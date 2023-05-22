Succession trailer teases the end of the road for the Roy family

The Succession finale trailer is here – and it teases a tense final episode for the fractured Roy family, who look set to go to battle over the future of Waystar Royco.

In the new footage, which you can see above, Shiv and her estranged husband Tom have what looks to be a strained phone call, while Roman says, "Dad said that it would be me."

"If we want to hold onto this company for us, we have to go into battle with our own version of the future – with a king," says Kendall, ominously.

Suitably for Succession, there are then lots of moments of what looks to be high-stress and emotional as the central characters come together one final time. By the end of the episode, we'll finally know how this most intense of family affairs will be resolved once and for all.

The Roys have been in disarray since Logan's shock death earlier in the season, which took everyone – viewers included – by surprise. It remains to be seen if the Roy siblings will take on a unified front or splinter apart.

The finale will be a bumper 90 minutes long, which is the biggest clue yet that we're in for some serious thrills and spills. It's titled 'With Open Eyes' and is directed by executive producer Mark Mylod, who also directed the episode featuring Logan's sudden death. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong penned the finale's script.

The final episode of Succession lands this May 28 in the US and May 29 in the UK. Check out our Succession release schedule for all the details on how to watch – and if you're looking to find your next binge-watch, try our guide to the best TV shows of all time.