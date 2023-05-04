Succession's final episode will be 90 minutes

Succession looks set to go out with a bang – the final ever episode of the hit HBO comedy-drama has a runtime of an hour and 30 minutes.

"It’s 90 minutes," series composer Nicholas Britell told Variety (opens in new tab). "It’s a huge episode – like a movie."

The tenth and final episode of season 4, titled 'With Open Eyes', will be directed by executive producer Mark Mylod – who also helmed the dramatic third episode of this season, 'Connor's Wedding', in which patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) dies – and written by showrunner Jesse Armstrong. It airs on Sunday, May 28 in the US and Monday, May 29 in the UK.

One eagle-eyed Twitter user (opens in new tab) recently pointed out that the season 4 finale joins the rest of Succession's season wrap-ups in taking its title from 'Dream Song 29' by American poet John Berryman, "a poem of crushing guilt, repressed trauma, and a father's death as irreversible loss."

Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) are all still trying – and often failing – to deal with their father's loss, along with the political chess-playing that comes with it. Kendall and Roman have taken over from Logan as co-CEO, with Shiv feeling slighted, while the deal to sell Waystar RoyCo to Swedish billionaire Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) still hasn't been finalized. Oh, and Connor's still running for president.

With only four episodes left until the end, make sure you don't miss a single second of the series with our guide to the Succession season 4 release schedule. And, for more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.