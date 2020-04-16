Stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians online: watch season 18 and every previous episode too

If you're looking to stream Keeping up with the Kardashians online, we've got some great news. Not only can we tell you how to watch the current season 18 of the show, but we've got the best value options listed to watch the Kardashians online for all the previous seasons too.

There's plenty to get your teeth into. Love them or hate them, the Kardashian family make quite an entertaining watch. And just like any other reality TV series, they bring plenty of drama and are an excellent form of escapism too. From what we've seen of season 18 so far, there will be plenty of arguments and even a physical one between Kim and Kourtney - more than enough reason to stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians so you can stay updated on the gossip. One thing we can guarantee is that you won't be disappointed. From Kim inviting Tristan Thompson (Khloe's ex- husband) to dinner, Fashion weeks, and luxury vacations, the family and the momager are back and better than ever.

Not that it's the only reason to tune in. If you've seen previous seasons, you'll know that each one brings different challenges, conflicts and important/entertaining events to bear. From extravagant birthday parties to media-leaked scandals and launches of personal businesses, the series covers pretty much every aspect of their fascinating lives.

And if you haven't seen what's come before? Now is the perfect time to start - with loads of seasons to enjoy, this is definitely the time to start binge-watching!

Stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians - USA

Hulu | from $5.99 per month (for seasons 1-17)

Want to stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the US? Hulu's where it's at for the first 17 seasons, more on Season 18 below). Not only is it pretty cheap, it's incredible value for money. Packages start at just $5.99 a month to stream away and watch as many episodes as you like! We really rate Hulu here - it's easily our favorite US streaming service after Netflix. Even the basic package comes with plenty of movies and boxsets. On top of that, the streaming platform has got a 30-day free trial going on, so you could always try it for a month and then cancel if you don't want to continue. As for season 18 which has just got underway, it's showing on the E1 channel, which you might already have. If not, you have a few cord-cutting options with rolling monthly contracts you can drop at any time. You could signup to the Hulu with Live TV package for $54.99 a month. Alternatively, Sling TV's cord-cutting blue tier is currently reduced to $20 a month instead of $30.View Deal

Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online - Canada

Hayu | $5.99 per month

Hayu is where you can keep up with the Kardashians if you're based in Canada. Subscriptions start at just $5.99 CAD per month as well, so it's not bad value. If you're a new customer, you also get your first month free of charge! Your second option is to grab a VPN and use Hulu. Although Keeping Up with the Kardashians isn't available on the service in Canada, a VPN (see below) allows you to watch it through the US equivalent.

View Deal

Stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians online - UK

Hayu |From £4.99 per month

If you're a cable-cutter and would rather watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians on demand, Hayu is the way to go. You're looking at paying as little as £4.99 a month with the service, and you get your first month for free. That's long enough to really get into the show's many seasons. Also available on Amazon Prime Video as an add-on. Meanwhile, those using a Sky TV subscription can simply tune into E! on Sundays at 9pm BST.View Deal

Stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Australia

Hayu | From $6.99 per month

Fans based in Australia have currently got one of the same options as those in the UK - Hayu. It's the way to go if you don't want a cable subscription (and if you do have cable, tune into E! on Fridays at 7.30pm). That's not your only course of action, though. Despite being a slightly more expensive option, you could always use a VPN to get your device to think you're in the US and use Hulu instead. That will also give you access to a lot of other hit shows.

View Deal

Stream Keeping Up with the Kardashians from anywhere else

Express VPN | From $5.49 per month

Trying to catch up with the family's latest drama and adventures from a place not mentioned above? We recommend that you go ahead and grab a US Hulu package and then a VPN, which you should set to a region in the US. Just like that, you'll be able to tune your IP address to a US location and access their services without geoblocks. What is a VPN? It's short for a 'Virtual Private Network' and makes the internet think your computer is somewhere it's not. Plus, a VPN is a great way of adding that extra layer of security to your device

as it helps you browse anonymously and doesn't keep a log of your online activity. Plenty of providers also block malicious ads, trackers, and websites. That 'changing location' aspect is pretty handy as it lets you unblock a whole new world of content - you could use it to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and beyond. After having tested a wide range of VPN options, the best VPN we found is ExpressVPN. With a huge selection of reliable server locations to connect with around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about it. You can also set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch The Kardashians online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. As we mention above, ExpressVPN is your best bet. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%, but shorter packages are available too. The service works on a massive range of devices from laptops to Android mobiles, and it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from almost anywhere, a US is your best bet - it's likely to be cheaper and easier in the long run. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service as normal. You'll then be able to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians as if you lived in the US. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time - there's no long-term contract, thankfully.