David Harbour knows how Stranger Things ends, so of course he's teasing us

David Harbour promises Stranger Things season 5 will "pay off the OG characters in big ways" – and says we should expect to see a lot more of Hopper, Joyce, Mike, Will, and Eleven in the Netflix show's final chapter.

"It'll take a while to shoot, which will be tough since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is," he explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, referencing the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. "I'm excited to go back. I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way, and I'm excited to really swing with this character.

Harbour went on to assure fans that the Duffer Brothers are committed to giving each of the series' heroes a proper send off, knowing that they've "lived with [fans] for the past eight years."

When asked for a tease on how it all ends, the actor kept unsurprisingly tight-lipped, simply joking: "You've got to imagine where it starts after season 4 ended."

For now, we know that Vecna will be back (despite Eleven and the gang seemingly taking him down in the season 4 finale), and that Will is set to become a major focus again for the first time since season 1. We also know that the Stranger Things stage play, which focuses on the origin stories of Joyce, Bob, and Hopper, reveals some plot information about season 5 – though it hasn't premiered yet.

